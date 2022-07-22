Se trata de una app que se encarga de agrupar todos los programas que necesitamos de entrada y ofrecerte un solo ejecutable.

Que formatear la computadora ya no sea algo engorroso. Por suerte existe una app que te permite seleccionar distintos programas indispensables y descargar un único ejecutable autoinstalable.

Cómo usar Ninite

Descarga Ninite desde su web oficial: https://ninite.com/

Apps incluidas en Ninite (lista que puede variar)

  • Web Browsers
    •   Chrome
    •   Opera
    •   Firefox
    •   Edge
  • Messaging
    •   Zoom
    •   Discord
    •   Skype
    •   Pidgin
    •   Thunderbird
    •   Trillian
  • Media
    •   iTunesMusic/Media Manager
    •   VLC
    •   AIMPMusic Player
    •   foobar2000
    •   Winamp
    •   MusicBeeMusic
    •   Audacity
    •   K-Lite Codecs
    •   GOM
    •   Spotify
    •   CCCPVideo decoders
    •   MediaMonkey
    •   HandBrake
  • Runtimes
    •   Java (AdoptOpenJDK)
    •   .NET
    •   .NET Desktop Runtime
    •   Silverlight
  • Imaging
    •   Krita
    •   Blender3D
    •   Paint.NET
    •   GIMP
    •   IrfanView
    •   Inkscape
    •   FastStoneFastStone
    •   Greenshot
    •   ShareX
  • Documents
    •   Foxit ReaderAlternative PDF Reader 12.0.0.12394
    •   LibreOfficeFree Office Suite 7.3.4 (JRE recommended)
    •   SumatraPDFLightweight PDF Reader 3.4.6
    •   CutePDFPrint Documents as PDF Files 4.0
    •   OpenOfficeFree Office Suite 4.1.12 (JRE recommended)
  • Security
    •   EssentialsGreat Antivirus by Microsoft 4.10.209
    •   MalwarebytesMalware Remover 4.5.10.200
    •   AvastAvast Free Antivirus 22.6.7355
    •   AVGAVG Free Antivirus 22.6.3242
    •   Spybot 2Spyware Remover 2.7.64
    •   AviraAvira Free Antivirus 15.0.2201.2134
    •   SUPERAntiSpywareSUPERAntiSpyware Free 10.0.1246
  • File Sharing
    •   qBittorrentFree Bittorrent Client 4.4.3.1
  • Online Storage
    •   DropboxGreat Online Backup/File Sync 152.4.4880
    •   Google Drive for DesktopOnline File Sync 59.0.3.0
    •   OneDriveOnline File Sync by Microsoft 22.121.0605.0002
    •   SugarSyncOnline Backup/File Sync 4.1.3.2
  • Other
    •   EvernoteOnline Notes 6.25.1.9091
    •   Google EarthOnline Atlas by Google 7.3.4.8642
    •   SteamApp Store for Games
    •   KeePass 2Password Manager 2.51.1
    •   EverythingLocal File Search Engine 1.4.1.1017
    •   NV AccessScreen Reader 2022.1
  • Utilities
    •   TeamViewer 15Remote Access Tool 15.31.5
    •   ImgBurnDisc Burner 2.5.8.0
    •   RealVNC ServerRealVNC Remote Access 6.10.0.47347
    •   RealVNC ViewerRealVNC Remote Access 6.22.515.47347
    •   TeraCopyBetter File Copy 3.9.0
    •   CDBurnerXPDisc Burner 4.5.8.7128 (requires .NET)
    •   RevoApp Uninstaller/Reverse Ninite 2.3.9
    •   LaunchyHotkey Launcher 2.5
    •   WinDirStatDirectory Statistics 1.1.2.80
    •   GlarySystem Utilities 5.191.0.220
    •   InfraRecorderDisc Burner 0.53.0
    •   Classic StartClassic Shell Win8 Start Menu 4.3.1
  • Compression
    •   7-ZipGreat Compression App 22.00
    •   PeaZipFile Compression Tool 8.5.0
    •   WinRARAnother Compression Tool 6.11 (Trial)
  • Developer Tools
    •   Python x64 3Programming Language 3.10.5
    •   Python 3Programming Language 3.10.5
    •   PythonGreat Programming Language 2.7.18
    •   FileZillaFTP Client 3.60.1
    •   Notepad++Programmer’s Editor 8.4.3
    •   JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 864-bit Java Development Kit 8u332-b09
    •   JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) 8Java Development Kit 8u332-b09
    •   JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 1164-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.15
    •   JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 1764-bit Java Development Kit 17.0.3
    •   JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 864-bit Java Development Kit 8u332-b08
    •   JDK (Amazon Corretto) 8Java Development Kit 8u332-b08
    •   JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 1164-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.15
    •   JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 1764-bit Java Development Kit 17.0.3
    •   WinSCPSCP Client 5.21.1
    •   PuTTYSSH client 0.77
    •   WinMergeCompare and Merge Files 2.16.20
    •   EclipseIDE for Java 4.24.0 (requires Java)
    •   Visual Studio Code

