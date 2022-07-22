Se trata de una app que se encarga de agrupar todos los programas que necesitamos de entrada y ofrecerte un solo ejecutable.
Que formatear la computadora ya no sea algo engorroso. Por suerte existe una app que te permite seleccionar distintos programas indispensables y descargar un único ejecutable autoinstalable.
Cómo usar Ninite
Descarga Ninite desde su web oficial: https://ninite.com/
Apps incluidas en Ninite (lista que puede variar)
- Web Browsers
- Chrome
- Opera
- Firefox
- Edge
- Messaging
- Zoom
- Discord
- Skype
- Pidgin
- Thunderbird
- Trillian
- Media
- iTunesMusic/Media Manager
- VLC
- AIMPMusic Player
- foobar2000
- Winamp
- MusicBeeMusic
- Audacity
- K-Lite Codecs
- GOM
- Spotify
- CCCPVideo decoders
- MediaMonkey
- HandBrake
- Runtimes
- Java (AdoptOpenJDK)
- .NET
- .NET Desktop Runtime
- Silverlight
- Imaging
- Krita
- Blender3D
- Paint.NET
- GIMP
- IrfanView
- Inkscape
- FastStoneFastStone
- Greenshot
- ShareX
- Documents
- Foxit ReaderAlternative PDF Reader 12.0.0.12394
- LibreOfficeFree Office Suite 7.3.4 (JRE recommended)
- SumatraPDFLightweight PDF Reader 3.4.6
- CutePDFPrint Documents as PDF Files 4.0
- OpenOfficeFree Office Suite 4.1.12 (JRE recommended)
- Security
- EssentialsGreat Antivirus by Microsoft 4.10.209
- MalwarebytesMalware Remover 4.5.10.200
- AvastAvast Free Antivirus 22.6.7355
- AVGAVG Free Antivirus 22.6.3242
- Spybot 2Spyware Remover 2.7.64
- AviraAvira Free Antivirus 15.0.2201.2134
- SUPERAntiSpywareSUPERAntiSpyware Free 10.0.1246
- File Sharing
- qBittorrentFree Bittorrent Client 4.4.3.1
- Online Storage
- DropboxGreat Online Backup/File Sync 152.4.4880
- Google Drive for DesktopOnline File Sync 59.0.3.0
- OneDriveOnline File Sync by Microsoft 22.121.0605.0002
- SugarSyncOnline Backup/File Sync 4.1.3.2
- Other
- EvernoteOnline Notes 6.25.1.9091
- Google EarthOnline Atlas by Google 7.3.4.8642
- SteamApp Store for Games
- KeePass 2Password Manager 2.51.1
- EverythingLocal File Search Engine 1.4.1.1017
- NV AccessScreen Reader 2022.1
- Utilities
- TeamViewer 15Remote Access Tool 15.31.5
- ImgBurnDisc Burner 2.5.8.0
- RealVNC ServerRealVNC Remote Access 6.10.0.47347
- RealVNC ViewerRealVNC Remote Access 6.22.515.47347
- TeraCopyBetter File Copy 3.9.0
- CDBurnerXPDisc Burner 4.5.8.7128 (requires .NET)
- RevoApp Uninstaller/Reverse Ninite 2.3.9
- LaunchyHotkey Launcher 2.5
- WinDirStatDirectory Statistics 1.1.2.80
- GlarySystem Utilities 5.191.0.220
- InfraRecorderDisc Burner 0.53.0
- Classic StartClassic Shell Win8 Start Menu 4.3.1
- Compression
- 7-ZipGreat Compression App 22.00
- PeaZipFile Compression Tool 8.5.0
- WinRARAnother Compression Tool 6.11 (Trial)
- Developer Tools
- Python x64 3Programming Language 3.10.5
- Python 3Programming Language 3.10.5
- PythonGreat Programming Language 2.7.18
- FileZillaFTP Client 3.60.1
- Notepad++Programmer’s Editor 8.4.3
- JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 864-bit Java Development Kit 8u332-b09
- JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) 8Java Development Kit 8u332-b09
- JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 1164-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.15
- JDK (AdoptOpenJDK) x64 1764-bit Java Development Kit 17.0.3
- JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 864-bit Java Development Kit 8u332-b08
- JDK (Amazon Corretto) 8Java Development Kit 8u332-b08
- JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 1164-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.15
- JDK (Amazon Corretto) x64 1764-bit Java Development Kit 17.0.3
- WinSCPSCP Client 5.21.1
- PuTTYSSH client 0.77
- WinMergeCompare and Merge Files 2.16.20
- EclipseIDE for Java 4.24.0 (requires Java)
- Visual Studio Code
Recuerda que para mucho más contenido de tecnología puedes seguirme en YouTube e Instagram. Además te invito a registrarte en el boletín de noticias para recibir en tu casilla de mail las notas más destacadas del sitio.